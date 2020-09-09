Adams-Markleville meeting Sept. 14
MARKLEVILLE — Due to the Labor Day holiday, the Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its monthly board meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Adams-Markleville Fire Station.
Longtime senator quitting Legislature
INDIANAPOLIS — A Republican state senator who unsuccessfully ran for Indianapolis mayor last year announced Tuesday he was resigning from the Indiana Legislature.
Sen. Jim Merritt said in a statement he would resign Nov. 4 from the seat to which he was first elected in 1990. The 61-year-old Merritt has been part of the Senate’s Republican leadership as the caucus chairman since 2004.
He has sponsored expanding Indiana’s needle-exchange programs for intravenous drug users and the state’s lifeline law, which encourages underage drinkers to seek medical help for others who are dangerously intoxicated.
Teenager dies in Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY — The body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family, authorities said.
The New Haven, Indiana, girl’s body was recovered was recovered near the Michigan City lighthouse pier by members of the Michigan City Fire Department about 50 minutes after she was reported missing about 2 p.m. Monday, Indiana conservation officers said.
A National Weather Service beach hazard statement reporting high-risk swimming conditions for the area was in effect.
Man drowns trying to help others
EVANSVILLE — A Wisconsin man drowned Sunday while trying to rescue two women who were struggling in a Crawford County lake, authorities said.
According to 14 News, divers found the body of Travis Ray St. Martin of Racine, Wisconsin, in Patoka Lake Sunday night. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the 33-year-old St. Martin was one of several people on a rented boat.
Two women were riding on a tube tied to the boat. They fell off and were struggling to stay afloat, authorities said. Along with several others, St. Martin jumped in to help, but he disappeared beneath the surface of the water.
Coroner identifies family of 4 slain
BLOOMINGTON — A coroner Tuesday identified the Bloomington family of four slain after police say a 61-year-old man shot his wife and two adult children before turning the gun on himself.
Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields identified those killed as 18-year-old Jakob Mumper, 26-year-old Emma Mumper, 54-year-old Annamarie Greta Simon-Mumper and 61-year-old Jeffrey Mumper.
Staff and Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.