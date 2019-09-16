Habitat accepting owner applications
ANDERSON — Habitat for Humanity home ownership applications will be accepted through Oct. 4 at 4 p.m.
Applications are available at Habitat’s Madison County office, 429 E. 14th St., and online for print at http://habitatmadisoncounty.org/home-ownership.
Office hours are Monday, noon to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Applications, with requested documentation included, may also be emailed to habitatmadisoncounty@gmail.com during the open application period, using the subject line: Home ownership application.
Information: 765-649-4260.
Airport placing solar panels
EVANSVILLE — The Evansville Regional Airport is building canopies over hundreds of parking spaces that will be covered with electricity-generating solar panels.
Officials say the canopies will hold nearly 4,000 solar panels that are expected to generate enough power to meet about half the passenger terminal’s electricity use.
Airport director Nate Hahn says the solar project follows steps to add LED lighting, increase recycling and improve heating and air conditioning efficiency. The airport anticipates the $6.5 million project will pay for itself in electricity savings over the next several years.
Man dies after fight with officers
EVANSVILLE — Authorities say a man has died after a “physical fight” with Evansville police officers.
Officers were called on a report of an intoxicated man at a restricted area of a car dealership Friday evening. Police say the man wasn’t cooperating as they tried to take him into custody. He allegedly punched an officer before another used a stun gun.
Police say the man was able to run away, but tripped. He was eventually handcuffed.
Evansville police say the man was unresponsive after being turned on his side, but still breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Sheriff could face suit over altercation
FORT WAYNE — The Allen County sheriff charged in an altercation with a teenage boy could face a civil lawsuit from the youth’s family.
The Journal Gazette reports Brad and Erin Bullerman filed a tort claim in August against Sheriff David Gladieux, alleging unlawful and excessive force.
Gladieux was charged Thursday with one count of misdemeanor battery for the July confrontation at Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival.
The Bullermans’ filing says Gladieux pushed their 15-year-old son to the ground, injuring him, as he worked as a festival volunteer. It says the altercation occurred after Gladieux and another man walked toward portable restrooms that had been closed.
Staff and Associated Press
