State police investigating police shooting
MUNCIE - The Muncie Police Department has requested investigators from the Pendleton District of the Indiana State Police to investigate a police action shooting that occurred at about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
A preliminary investigation indicates that an off-duty Muncie officer was driving when he saw a suspect wanted for an ongoing felony investigation.
The officer called for assistance, then stopped the subject and identified himself as a police officer. After a brief struggle the suspect, Davy Scott Gibson, 41, of Muncie, pulled free and fled. A uniformed officer arriving on the scene encountered Gibson in a yard holding an axe he had found.
After Gibson refused to follow verbal commands from the officer to drop the axe, he was shot once by the officer. Officers immediately rendered first aid and EMS was summoned. Gibson was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening wound.
Teen organizes digital food drive
LAFAYETTE -- Leia Francis, a junior at Harrison High School, along with student council, has organized a digital food drive by creating an Amazon wish list of items that Food Finders Food Bank is requesting to meet the increased demand in the Lafayette area.
"I started tossing around ideas for a community project with my peers, the Student Council sponsors, and Harrison's principal. Within a week, we had figured out details and the fundraiser was in progress," said Francis, an active member of 4-H and Student Council president at Harrison High.
Myers selects Lawson as running mate
INDIANAPOLIS— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers selected former state Rep. Linda Lawson on Friday to be his running mate as his choice for lieutenant governor.
Lawson was the first woman to lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was chosen as minority leader in 2012. She also was the first female police officer in the Hammond Police Department, rising to the rank of captain after a long career as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units.
Man found dead in home
FLOYD COUNTY — A man has been found dead in the home of former University of Louisville dance team coach Todd Sharp.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department reports no foul play is suspected in the death of 23-year-old Samuel Phelps. Police say Phelps was staying at Sharp’s house.
Sharp told investigators he left to run errands and returned to find Phelps dead.
Couple wanted in child abuse case
KOKOMO - Police are asking the public for help in locating two individuals after a 4-year-old girl was taken to a medical facility with severe burns.
On March 3, officers were sent to MedExpress to assist the Department of Child Protective Services with the custodial removal of the child.
Upon arrival, police found the girl — who had severe burns to her hands — though the release wasn’t clear who had taken the child to the facility.
As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for Allison Bays, 26, and Dakota D. Barton, 27, both of Kokomo, the release noted.
