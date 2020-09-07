Federal operation finds missing kids
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight missing children were rescued in a five-day rescue operation in the Indianapolis area and one person was arrested on charges including parental kidnapping, according to federal authorities.
The children are between 6 to 17 years old in what’s been called “Operation Homecoming, according to the U.S. Marshals Service’s Southern District of Indiana.
Authorities said children are “considered to be some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area.”
The arrested adult was also charged with possession of weapons and intimidation.
The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services.
No further details about the children or the circumstances were released.
Nonprofit proposes plan for park
JEFFERSONVILLE — A proposed urban park that would line the Ohio River along southern Indiana could become the first climate change-resilient riverside park designed in the Upper South and the Midwest, supporters say.
The River Heritage Conservancy said its proposal for Origin Park is designed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 75-year flooding projections in mind.
“This is a park that will not close in a flood — this is a park that will welcome you in a flood,” said Scott Martin, executive director of the nonprofit, which is leading the project.
The proposed cost for the project across the river from Kentucky is $130 million, with money coming from public and private entities. The nonprofit has collected $10 million so far, the News and Tribune reported.
Lou Holtz to get Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he intends to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to longtime football coach Lou Holtz.
The president said he had received letters from football coaches across the country, as well as other people, recommending Holtz, 83, for the honor. Trump said he’s known Holtz for a “long time” and called him a friend.
Holtz spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame’s head coach.
Labor Day patrols continue
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have once again beefed up their patrols along Indiana’s highways to prevent accidents and fatalities during the long Labor Day weekend by catching dangerous or impaired motorists.
State troopers will conduct overtime patrols through Monday’s observance of Labor Day, and they won’t be alone. Indiana State Police said more than 200 Indiana law enforcement agencies are taking part in this year’s national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over highway enforcement campaign.
