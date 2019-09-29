Man guilty in death of homeless man
A Vigo County jury on Thursday found Clarence Bell Jr. guilty of murder in the September 2018 shooting death of a homeless man who reportedly vandalized Bell’s classic car.
The jury took about five hours to review evidence, including surveillance video, presented this week during the trial in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Bell, 49, was charged with murder in the Sept. 12, 2018, shooting of Raymond Rose, 37, a homeless man with prior negative encounters with Bell.
CNHI News Indiana
Work on track for naval vessel’s move
EVANSVILLE — Officials say work could be completed in November on a project for allowing the move of a restored World War II naval vessel to a more prominent location along the Ohio River in downtown Evansville.
Crews are now building a visitors center and barges so the LST 325 troop landing ship can move to the former site of the Tropicana Evansville casino boat.
The Associated Press
Man found with drugs, urine
HARTFORD CITY — A 49-year-old Indiana man on probation has been charged with new drug charges including possession of synthetic urine.
The Star Press reports Kirk Allen Boughman was charged Friday with felony possession of methamphetamine and three misdemeanors.
The Hartford City man was out on probation when authorities conducted a “compliance search” of his apartment at the request of his probation officer. Officers allege that they found drugs and synthetic urine, which is used by drug users in attempts to pass court-ordered testing.
The Associated Press
Recall on some pork products
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal officials say an Indiana company is recalling 744 pounds of ready-to-eat pork products which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late Saturday that the products by Fisher Packing Company in Redkey were shipped statewide. They were packaged in late August.
The products include smoked ham, smoked ham shanks and Canadian bacon. They have the establishment number “74SEIN” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The Associated Press
University gets its 1st male president
FORT WAYNE — Northeastern Indiana’s University of Saint Francis is getting a male president for the first time in its nearly 130-year history.
School officials announced Monday that the Rev. Eric Albert Zimmer will become the Fort Wayne school’s president on July 1, 2020, after Sister Elise Kriss retires following 27 years at the school.
The Journal Gazette reports that Zimmer, who’s a Jesuit priest, will become the first male president of the school, which was founded in 1890.
The Associated Press
