Girl wounded after gunshots fired at Indiana home
MARION — A 7-year-old girl has been wounded after shots were fired into a northeastern Indiana home.
WANE-TV reports Sunday that the girl was shot in the knee in Marion, northeast of Indianapolis. She was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
Public sessions set on plans for I-69 extension's final leg
MARTINSVILLE — State officials have set three public meetings in central Indiana for updates on plans for the final leg of the Interstate 69 extension project that's been under construction since 2008.
The Indiana Department of Transportation expects significant construction to start next year upgrading the current Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville on I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The 26-mile section is expected to cost $1.5 billion and be open by late 2024.
Animal shelter filled, offering free adoptions
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis' largest public animal shelter is offering free adoptions because it's run out of space to house any more cats and dogs.
The Indianapolis Animal Care Services' shelter said Friday that it has no open dog kennels or cat cages and it's offering adoptions at no cost.
Deputy director Katie Trennepohl says "we desperately need the public's help."
IU alum gives IU $60M for artificial intelligence center
BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University alumnus who founded a technology company has donated $60 million to IU for the creation of an artificial intelligence center.
ServiceNow founder Fred Luddy made the donation, which is the second-largest private gift IU has ever received. ServiceNow is a cloud computing company based in Santa Clara, California.
Purdue prof, wife plead guilty in fund scheme
HAMMOND — A Purdue University professor and his wife have pleaded guilty to using more that $1 million in federal research funds for their own personal expenses.
Sixty-one-year-old Qingyou Han of West Lafayette is director of Purdue's Center for Materials Processing Research. He and his wife, 53-year-old Lu Shao of Lakewood, Ohio, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony wire fraud charge in federal court in Hammond.
— Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.