BMV announces visits by appointment
INDIANAPOLIS — Some of Indiana's Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branches will re-open with an appointment-only service format beginning Monday.
BMV Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced on Friday that customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online.
Company implodes former power station
TERRE HAUTE — A former power plant in western Indiana has been imploded.
Duke Energy brought down the Wabash River Generating Station Saturday morning, the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reported.
The coal-fired plant had been located about five miles (1.5 meters) north of Terre Haute.
Driver killed in wrong-way crash
CLAY COUNTY — A 72-year-old Indianapolis man has been killed after driving the wrong way and into the path of a semi-trailer.
John Slack was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 about 6 a.m. Saturday in Clay County when his BMW struck the truck, according to Indiana State Police.
The truck’s 21-year-old driver was in the interstate’s passing lane alongside another semi-trailer and was unable to avoid the BMW.
Indiana Supreme Court to hold remote sessions
For the first time in its history, the Indiana Supreme Court will hold oral arguments using videoconferencing when it hears cases in May.
That will honor social distancing guidelines during the ongoing public health emergency caused by coronavirus pandemic, it said Friday.
Two cases will be heard on May 14. Six more cases are scheduled for remote oral arguments on May 21 and May 27.
Helpline serves front-line workers, families during pandemic
CROWN POINT — A helpline has been set up to provide services for front-line workers and families in need in northwestern Indiana and the Chicago area during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Kalyani Gopal is a clinical psychologist and the president and founder of SAFE Coalition for Human Rights, a nonprofit that aims to protect the human dignity of trafficked persons, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. Gopal said she thought about the helpline one day while she was leaving work.
The main number for the helpline is 219-200-0003. Ring Central, a communications company, sponsored the helpline, Gopal noted. It is available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
