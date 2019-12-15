Icy travel conditions ahead
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A blast of wintry weather could make for hazardous driving conditions in large swaths of Illinois and Indiana.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories starting Sunday for large central and southern portions of the states. Transportation officials warned of icy roads, poor visibility and heavy snow at the start of the work week.
Man dies at Indiana jail
RICHMOND — Indiana authorities are investigating the death of a man being held at a county jail on Saturday.
Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in a news release that 57-year-old Dean Lamb collapsed Saturday afternoon in the jail. Retter said in a statement that Lamb apparently collapsed due to a medical issue.
Jail officers and medical staff, along with fire department staff, responded after Lamb collapsed.
Indiana community college offers firefighters free tuition
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A community college in Indiana will offer free tuition to volunteer firefighters and first responders seeking associate degrees, officials have announced.
Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association have joined together to offer the program starting in the 2020 spring semester. Ivy Tech, with more than 40 locations statewide, is providing $250,000 over two years to cover tuition.
The goal is to increase the number of volunteers.
Program boosting solar power access
INDIANAPOLIS — A new program is starting that aims to have the homes of up to 20 low and middle-income Indianapolis families running on solar power free of charge by the end of 2020.
The program, a partnership between the city of Indianapolis and the national nonprofit Solar United Neighbors, will provide grants toward the estimated $5,000 to $20,000 cost of installing solar panels for a home.
The goal is to make solar power accessible to more homes, city Office of Sustainability Director Katie Robinson said.
Abandoned schools cause concern
GARY (AP) — The school district in Gary has failed to properly secure all of its abandoned school buildings, causing some residents to worry that it's leaving the door wide open for crime, according to a published report.
Several victim's bodies have been found in the last few years in abandoned Gary structures and properties of shuttered school buildings, according to theNorthwest Indiana Times.
Emergency Manager of the Gary Community School Corporation, Pete Morikis, said the district is currently faced with the challenge of continual vandalism, but are doing their best to continue to secure and board up schools.
