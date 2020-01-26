Prof arrested amid protest against may sue
BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University associate professor arrested last summer while protesting against a farmers’ market vendor alleged to have ties to a white supremacist group has taken a step toward filing a civil lawsuit against the city of Bloomington.
Attorneys for Cara Caddoo recently filed a tort claim seeking compensation of at least $500,000. That filing signals that she may sue over her arrest at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market.
Caddoo was arrested July 27 on a preliminary charge of misdemeanor trespass after holding a sign in front a vendor’s booth saying that it “is operated by members of Identity Evropa, a white nationalist hate group.” That group has since been renamed the American Identity Movement.
State Legislature candidate faces DUI charges
NEWBURGH — An Indiana attorney was arrested on drunken driving charges shortly after announcing his candidacy for the state Legislature.
Charles Richard Martin, who also goes by “Rick,” was arrested early Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper pulled him over, according to WFIE-TV. The 50-year-old faced misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was cited for speeding 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, among other things.
Police: 18-year-old dead in suburban Indianapolis shooting
FRANKLIN — Police in suburban Indianapolis said an 18-year-old man died after a Saturday night shooting.
The shooting took place in Franklin near the Boys & Girls Club. Police responding at the scene found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Authorities haven't released his name.
Franklin police were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
One-room schoolhouse razed
JASPER — A one-room schoolhouse where the last lessons were taught in early 1950s has been dismantled after efforts to find a buyer for the small southern Indiana building failed.
The Dick School had educated generations of Dubois County residents in rural Jasper from 1892 to 1951. But a few weeks ago, the shed-liked building was taken down piece by piece in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Evansville.
Court rules for gay couple in birth certificate suit
LAFAYETTE — A federal appeals court sided with a gay married couple who challenged Indiana’s birth records law, arguing that it discriminates against them and their children because birth certificates don’t account for same-sex spouses as parents.
The decision from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Jan. 17 reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling in a 2015 case filed by Ashlee and Ruby Henderson that required the state to recognize legitimately the couple’s children as their own.
The Hendersons, of Lafayette, alleged that local and state health officials discriminated against them when the Tippecanoe County Health Department declined to put both of their names as parents on their son's birth certificate in December 2014. The county at the time allowed only Ruby Henderson, the birth mother, to be listed as a parent.
— Associated Press
