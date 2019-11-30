Israeli troops kill teen
HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops have shot and killed a teenager near the West Bank city of Hebron.
The ministry on Saturday identified the youth as Badawi Masalmeh, 18, adding that Israeli soldiers took his body.
The Israeli military said its forces spotted three people hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles on a nearby route and fired at them. The two others were arrested.
Confederate statue vandalized again
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists has been vandalized again, this time with graffiti saying, “Impeach Trump.”
News outlets report that the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was also spray-painted Thursday night with “This is Racist.”
Tarps were put over the graffiti and city officials expect a clean-up effort to start Monday. The statue was vandalized earlier this year with an expletive directed at President Donald Trump.
Burkina Faso forces kill extremist leader
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Burkina Faso’s armed forces say soldiers have killed an extremist leader and five supporters in Nahouri Province in an operation to dismantle the group operating in the country’s south-central region.
The statement Friday by the armed forces’ chief of staff said forces also seized a large cache of weapons.
It identified the leader as Abdoul Hadi, who is known to have helped extremist group Ansarul Islam establish a presence in the area.
2 killed after fall at national park
MOAB, Utah — A man and woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah.
Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. A 30-year-old man who also fell was hospitalized but his current condition is unknown.
Brown said the three were related.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
No further information was available.
Soil removal begins at site logistics center
EAST CHICAGO — Crews have begun removing tainted soil from a northwestern Indiana site where a company plans to build a large logistics center.
The $26.6 million remediation of the former DuPont industrial site in East Chicago began in September with the removal of trees from the area.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that crews recently began removing about 60,000 cubic yards (45,873 cubic meters) of soil.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a cleanup plan for arsenic, lead, zinc and other contaminants.
— The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.