Trump to confront Turkey about defense system
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump will confront Turkey's leader about his decision to buy a Russian air defense system when they meet this week at the White House amid strained relations between the two NATO allies.
Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, said Sunday that the United States is still "very upset" by the move to purchase the Russian S-400 system. The U.S. says the system is not compatible with NATO forces and could compromise the F-35 fighter jet program and aid Russian intelligence. The Trump administration removed Turkey from the F-35 program in July.
Scam victim hoping to get back her $400K
HARVEY, N.D. (AP) — A 90-year-old North Dakota woman who was robbed of her life savings by a Jamaican lottery scam says she has been paid back only $287 of the $400,000 she's owed.
Edna Schmeets of Harvey, a small central North Dakota town about 77 miles (124 kilometers) northeast of Bismarck, was the victim whose case launched what became the first large-scale Jamaican lottery scam case prosecuted in the U.S. All 31 defendants have been prosecuted, including 14 Jamaican nationals who were extradited from that country. Authorities identified victims of the scam in 31 states, with more than 100 mostly elderly American bilked out of more than $6 million.
- Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.