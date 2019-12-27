Gun rights restored after expungements
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents who’ve had felony convictions expunged from their criminal records are eligible, in most circumstances, to again buy and obtain a license to carry guns, according to an opinion from the state attorney general’s office.
The opinion issued this month says neither state nor federal law limits gun ownership or possession by former felons who have their civil rights restored through expungement. The opinion responded to a question from an Indiana State Police lawyer about the gun rights of people who’ve had criminal charges removed from their records by a judge several years after those convictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Woman gets 7 years for tampering with son's IV
INDIANAPOLIS — A northwestern Indiana woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for injecting fecal matter into her teenage son's IV line while he was hospitalized for leukemia. She said she did it to get him moved to a different floor at the hospital where she believed he would get better treatment.
Tiffany Alberts, 44, of Wolcott was also sentenced Thursday by a Marion County judge to five years of probation. She was convicted of neglect and six counts of aggravated battery during a September bench trial, but acquitted of an attempted murder charge.
India Association pays off school lunch debt
TERRE HAUTE — The India Association of Terre Haute has donated $1,000 to pay off school lunch debt owed by families at two Vigo County School Corp. elementary schools.
Representatives of the association presented the funds at Dixie Bee Elementary. Dixie Bee and Deming Elementary will each receive $500, said Spardha Saroha, association president.
Officer saves a life on Christmas
DANVILLE — First responders in Danville are getting recognition after saving a man from what could have been his last Christmas.
Danville Metropolitan Police Officer Javie Settlemoir responded to a drug overdose Wednesday. When he arrived, a 43-year-old man was unconscious and a family member was conducting CPR on him.
Settlemoir gave the man Narcan, and within minutes, the man began to breathe again. Medics arrived after this and took over medical care.
SPEEDWAY - A father and son accused of causing an explosion near the Speedway are now officially facing charges in the case.
According to court documents, a witness told investigators that Wayne Turner made the bomb inside his home and then his son Isak lit it and threw it off the 16th street bridge.
The blast did about $1,000 in damage to the street, the bridge and a passing minivan.
- Associated Press, CNHI, WTHR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.