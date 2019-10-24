Trooper charged with DWI before officer's funeral
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey state police trooper has been suspended without pay after he was charged with driving drunk while in Indiana for another officer's funeral.
Michael Kulik was arrested after being stopped in West Lafayette on Oct. 18. That occurred hours before he was due to represent his department at the funeral of Indiana State Trooper Peter "Bo" Stephan, who was killed in a crash while responding to a call on Oct. 11.
Adams County boy accidentally shot by sibling
BERNE — A northeastern Indiana sheriff says an 11-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by a younger sibling.
Adams County Sheriff Daniel Mawhorr says the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at a rural address. The victim died before medics could arrive.
Policer ID man killed in police shooting
HUNTINGTON — Police have identified a man who died in an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker says 29-year-old Vincent Michael Smith of Huntington died in the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a park in that city about 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.
Walker says Huntington County and Huntington city officers were called to a hometo check on a man considering hurting himself. Walker says officers found the man armed at a park and he didn't comply with officers' commands, and a foot chase ensued. Walker says one officer fired a shot, but it wasn't clear if anyone else did. It wasn't clear what caused the officer to shoot.
Couple IDed in parking garage plunge
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say the man and woman who died when their SUV plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage came from Illinois.
The Marion County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the couple as 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt and 73-year-old Charles Hunt of University Park, Illinois.
The car plowed through the wall of the Market Square Center Garage just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, tumbling four floors before landing on its roof in an alley behind the City Market.
Former teacher charged with child seduction
A former Rosedale Elementary teacher is charged with child seduction stemming from an alleged lengthy sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male high school student.
Gina N. Richey, 35, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a Vigo County warrant charging two counts of Level 5 child seduction - a child care worker in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct – according to a news release from Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
— Associated Press and CNHI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.