Lion euthanized at South Bend zoo
SOUTH BEND — Zoo officials say a 17-year-old lion that was a longtime fixture at a northern Indiana zoo has been euthanized due to chronic age-related conditions.
The male lion, named Tango, was humanely euthanized this past week at the Potawatomi (pot-ah-WAH'-toh-mee) Zoo in South Bend after his condition suddenly worsened.
Inmate gets settlement for 4 years in solitary
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana inmate who says he spent four years in solitary confinement will receive a $425,000 settlement.
The Indianapolis Star cites an October settlement between the state and Jay Vermillion, who's serving time for murder and other crimes.
State law says the maximum allowable solitary confinement term is 30 days. Officials then have to conduct a review.
Two dead in wrong-way crash on I-65
CROWN POINT — Authorities say two people are dead and one is injured after vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana hit another car head-on.
Indiana State Police say the crash happened early Sunday morning. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
Indiana school district approved for breakup
SELLERSBURG — A state board has approved letting a southern Indiana school district go forward with its plan for splitting in two.
The State Board of Education's decision this past week allows the West Clark Community School Corporation to seek voter approval of its reorganization plan.
IU art museum reopens
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University has reopened the Bloomington campus' art museum following a 3-year renovation that's opened up some of its workings to public view.
The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art reopened Thursday to the public following the extensive updates to the building's infrastructure.
