SUMMITVILLE – The Indiana division of the American Civil Liberties Union late last month filed suit on behalf of a Madison-Grant United School Corp. bus driver alleging district officials violated his First Amendment rights by suspending him when he spoke out against the reconfiguration.
The suit on behalf of James “Randy” Sizelove, who has been a bus driver for the district about 10 years, was filed on Aug. 28 in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Indiana.
According to the complaint, Sizelove strongly believes the district’s controversial proposal to turn one elementary school into a K-2 and the other into an intermediate school serving grades three through six would be detrimental to students and their families. He shared his concerns at a public meeting in 2017 and signed an online petition opposing it.
“As a result of this expressive activity on an issue of public concern, Mr. Sizelove was suspended for a week — and he has been threatened with harsher disciplinary action if he continues to express his opinions in the future,” the complaint said. “This suspension, and the prohibition on the future exercise of his expressive rights, violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
Though Sizelove was interviewed for this article, he said the complaint speaks for itself in terms of the events.
Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz said the district respects the privacy rights of its employees and, therefore, does not comment on human resource issues.
Deetz and some board members said the reconfiguration is necessary to prevent future school closures. The school board tabled the original plan in 2017 because of vocal opposition based on concerns about transportation.
Sizelove’s children are adults, but he expects his grandchildren to attend Madison-Grant schools.
“If it goes into effect, the reconfiguration plan will directly affect Mr. Sizelove’s family as, at some point, his grandchildren will be required to attend different elementary schools in different towns,” the complaint said.
According to the complaint, three days after the April 24, 2017 school board meeting, Sizelove was called into a meeting with the Transportation Coordinator Kristy Drewitz and Assistant Superintendent Steve Vore, who oversees transportation, buildings, grounds and maintenance.
“During this meeting, the Assistant Superintendent accused Mr. Sizelove of being the primary cause for the “failure” of the reconfiguration plan at the recent school board meeting. He also informed Mr. Sizelove that he had “crossed the line” when he had signed a petition opposing the reconfiguration plan, and that as an employee he was prohibited by school policy from disparaging the School Corporation,” the complaint said.
When Sizelove learned in early August that a similar proposal was being considered, he again voiced his opposition. He again was called into a meeting with Drewitz and Vore.
“Mr. Sizelove was then informed that he was being placed on “paid administrative leave”— that is, that he was being suspended — for the week of August 19, 2019,” the complaint said.
According to a Notice of Paid Administrative Leave given to Sizelove at that time, Drewitz and Vore “discussed the level of professionalism required by district employees and the making of what they said are disparaging remarks against the administration or school board.
“During this meeting we discussed repercussions involved with continued dialogue could result in disciplinary action,” the notice said. “During the week of August 12, 2019 the . . . School Board members had been notified of additional comments made by Mr. Sizelove in reference to renewed discussions involving reconfiguration of schools. It is the opinion of the administration of [the School Corporation] that this continued lack of respect and blatant disregard related to the expectations of an employee of [the School Corporation] will not be tolerated.”
The notice ended with a warning that Sizelove’s employment could be terminated if he made any more “negative or unfavorable” comments.
According to the complaint, Sizelove’s comments were related to matters of public concern, and that he had a right as a member of that public to be a part of the discussion.
“Mr. Sizelove’s comments were made as a private citizen and not pursuant to any professional duties or responsibilities that he had as a school bus driver for the School Corporation,” it said.
As chief of the Summitville Fire Department, Sizelove is a professional equal to Deetz. In that capacity, he said, he would not – indeed, could not – stop his firefighters, who also are taxpaying citizens, from speaking their minds.
“My policies are made by my fire board. We sit down and make a policy that’s fair and equal,” he said. “Trust me, there’s plenty of policies my guys don’t like.”
Madison-Grant bus driver Leslie Gibson said Sizelove’s treatment by Madison-Grant’s officials put a chill on the free speech of their 13 other coworkers.
“I’m the only one that actually spoke my mind about Randy being suspended,” she said. “He didn’t say anything bad about the board or administration.”
In fact, Gibson a five-year bus driver, recently was reprimanded for being late, but in reality, she said, it was because she spoke out in support of Sizelove.
“I have never been reprimanded until I spoke up for Randy,” she said. “Out of the blue, she said, ‘That’s your verbal. So I got reprimanded, and I wasn’t even late.”
Like Sizelove, Gibson said she doesn’t believe the reconfiguration is in the best interests of the children and families of Madison-Grant.
“They just want to push this because that’s just what they want,” she said. “It’s not just transportation. If they want something, they just try to bully you into it.”
The revamped transportation plan, including the expectation that bus drives accompany students from one bus to another at a central hub at Madison-Grant Jr.-Sr. High School, isn’t likely to work, Gibson said.
“I see pros and cons. There’s more cons than pros. There’s going to be a lot of kids on the buses longer,” she said. “I stick with my parents. What I think is important is important to me. I’ve had a lot of parents tell me if this goes through, they’re moving their kids.”
