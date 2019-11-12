Disney Plus suffers some technical difficulties at launch
NEW YORK — Disney's brand-new streaming service Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success.
The $7-a-month service offering an array of Disney classics and new shows suffered some technical difficulties hours after launching at 3 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday.
The problems started a little before 7 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 8,000 reports of difficulties, mostly with video streaming. Others reported problems logging in.
Disney is working to resolve the issue after consumer demand exceeded its expectations, said spokeswoman Karen Hobson. The company did not say what caused the problem.
Germany's Lufthansa, union agree to arbitration in dispute
BERLIN — Germany's largest airline, Lufthansa, says it has agreed to enter arbitration with a union representing cabin crew workers, averting the possibility of more strikes for the time being.
Lufthansa said Tuesday in a joint statement with the UFO union that recent talks between the two sides had been "constructive" and shown "that we can come to a solution together."
The union most recently held a two-day strike last week, forcing Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights.
The two sides have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay and the union's legal status.
UEFA signs Takeaway.com to replace McDonald's
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has announced a new food sector sponsor for the European Championship, replacing McDonald's which owned the slot since 1992.
UEFA says food delivery platform Takeaway.com has signed for the Euro 2020 tournament. The value was not disclosed.
Until cutting short its longstanding IOC sponsorship in 2017, McDonald's was a presence at the major global sports events as a partner of the Olympic Games plus FIFA's World Cup and UEFA's Euro. McDonald's FIFA deal extends to the 2022 World Cup.
Netherlands-based Takeaway.com was launched 19 years ago and operates in 10 European countries, including three of the 12 Euro 2020 host cities spread across the continent.
