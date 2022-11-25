ANDERSON — Like many other things on consumers’ wish lists, items mentioned in the classic Christmas carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas” will cost more this year, according to the annual Christmas Price Index researched by economists at PNC Bank.
The annual index, which officials describe as a lighthearted take on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, is up 10.5% this year, the third highest year-over-year increase in the project’s 39-year history.
Altogether, the 12 gifts mentioned in the carol will cost a record $45,523.27, according to Amanda Agati, chief investment officer for PNC Asset Management Group.
“This is a disquieting development for many, as pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and elevated energy and commodity prices continue to impact the cost of goods and services,” Agati said in a news release. “Despite ‘True Love’s’ generous intentions, the gifts that make up the Christmas Price Index are not well-insulated from what is being experienced across the broader economy.”
Much of the price increase this year is aviary in nature, according to PNC research. The turtle doves, French hens and geese have gone up 20.1%. But materials needed to sustain other items on the list — including fertilizer for the pear tree — also became substantially more expensive in 2022.
Inflation concerns also contributed to a run on gold, which Agati said is reflected in the 39% increase in the price of the golden rings mentioned in the song’s fifth verse. Overall, she said, it might be time to lower expectations on those Christmas wish lists.
“While the gifts in this specialty basket of goods and services are truly unique, investors and consumers alike might consider asking their ‘True Love’ for a different kind of gift this year instead,” Agati said.