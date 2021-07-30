LAPEL — The wooden skeletons of new homes in the Montgomery Farms addition west of the town’s elementary school are filling in quickly, but some of the finished structures may not be occupied for a while.
Record high material costs combined with supply chain disruptions, pandemic-induced construction moratoriums and — in some places — labor shortages have produced a challenging environment for builders and buyers as a key metric followed by many in the industry fell to a 10-month low.
The National Association of Home Builders’ Housing Market Index — a monthly survey designed to track trends in the single family housing market — sank slightly to 80 in July from 81 in June. Several data points that make up the index, including current and future sales conditions and prospective buyers traffic, were down. Overall, homebuilder confidence declined in every region of the country except the Midwest.
“You’re seeing the dip in builder confidence because there is a slowdown in activity,” said Paul Schwinghammer, president and owner of Hallmark Homes. “That’s not just in sales but also even leads and visits to our own website. We’ve noticed a decline because buyers are getting price fatigue. Maybe they want to put a deck on to their house, and they get sticker shock when they price out even a 12x12 (foot) deck just at the cost of materials, so they’re not doing it. They’re like, if we can’t build a new deck, we certainly can’t build a new house.”
The skyrocketing cost of lumber, which rose more than 30% from January to May of this year, has grabbed many of the headlines, but Schwinghammer said it’s far from the only component that’s affecting new home prices.
“Insulation, for example,” he said. “Not only has insulation gone up 30% to 40% in the past three months or so, it’s very, very difficult to get. Insulation doesn’t get a lot of press because it’s not a big number on a house. We can insulate a house for, say, $3,000 on average, when a lumber package might be $60,000 or $70,000 or more. But it all adds up to the eventual cost of the house, which has to be passed on to the consumer.”
Those material costs, along with continuing uncertainty about inventory levels, have created a perfect storm for local Realtors tasked with helping homeowners-to-be navigate an increasingly complicated buying process.
In June, sales of newly built homes dropped nationally to levels not seen since the onset of the pandemic in April 2020. Without substantial movement in material costs, some say overall home prices — and thus the market itself — will remain stagnant.
“A new construction homeowner is going to have a budget, and when lumber prices go through the roof like that, they can’t budget in that much of a difference,” said Steve Thompson, owner of F.C. Tucker/Thompson Realtors in Anderson. “So the builders have to decide whether or not they’re just going to move on and let that go or if they’re going to eat that cost, and a lot of times they have to eat that cost.”
Despite a difficult short-term outlook, lenders anticipate the market will regain momentum, especially as material prices begin to moderate in the second half of the year. Some pointed to important lessons learned during the housing crisis stemming from the Great Recession in 2008 as one reason for optimism.
“We’re not seeing the lax lending standards that we saw during the Great Recession,” said Abbey Omodunbi, a senior economist for PNC Bank. “The pandemic rearranged the housing market in a lot of ways, but on balance, financial conditions are very solid. Consumers have very strong balance sheets, and there’s been very strong demand for housing.”
Omodunbi expects the housing supply crunch to improve through the rest of the year as the pandemic fades and the economy continues to reopen.
“We’ve just not been building enough (houses) since the Great Recession,” he said. “The supply side has had long-standing challenges, then the prevalence of working from home and consumers holding on to their stimulus payments — those issues are just accentuating those challenges. But the fundamentals are solid.”
