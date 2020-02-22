ANDERSON — The A Town Center in downtown Anderson is a finalist for a 2020 Love Thy Neighborhood award from the Local Initiative Support Council.
The winner of the Livability category will be named at an event on April 16 and receive a $2,500 award. It is then eligible for a $5,000 People’s Choice Award.
A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., is the only finalist in several categories from outside the Indianapolis metropolitan area.
Megan Bulla, communications officer for the Local Initiative Support Council, said it’s the first time an organization from Madison County has been selected as a finalist.
“This is the fourth year of the awards,” Bulla said. “There is a nominating process for projects by organizations or individuals.
“This year there were 40 applications in the four categories,” she added. “A selection committee meets to discuss and rank the applications.”
Bulla said a two- to three-minute video on each of the finalists will be shown during the awards presentation.
She said in the past the same organization has won both the $2,500 award for the category and the $5,000 awarded for people’s choice.
The A Town Center was nominated by Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Levi Rinker, founder of the community art center and artist cooperative.
Rinker said at the First Friday event a film crew will be in Anderson to interview several of the artists.
“If we win the $2,500 or the $5,000, we will use the funds for more programming,” he said. “We want to start a scholarship program for our summer camp kids clinic.”
Rinker said the A Town Center hosts the Movies that Matter series and an outdoor movie series.
Being named as a finalist brings the A Town Center to the attention of organizations that provide grants for the arts, he said.
Sparks said the regional organization looks for different events that go on around the year.
“They put a lot of effort into the redevelopment of the downtown and encourage investment,” he said. “They have a lot of innovative and great projects.”
Sparks said he wasn’t surprised the A Town Center was named as a finalist.
“I’m happy because it shows there are great things happening in Madison County,” he said. “It puts us on the map.”
