ANDERSON — The city’s job training program will resume next month with slightly modified curriculum and enhanced criteria for applicants to the program, economic development officials told a gathering of business representatives at Flagship East on Thursday morning.
The Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program, started earlier this year, has graduated three classes, and all but three of its 33 graduates have found employment with companies in Madison County. While declaring the program a success thus far, officials said some minor changes are in store to help future graduates move even more seamlessly from the classroom to full employment.
“We’ve had to strengthen some of our criteria for accepting individuals into the program,” said Marc Slayton, the city’s deputy director of economic development. “Most of our employer partners need a bit of time, around seven years, with individuals who have made a major mistake. We’ve adjusted that, but we also have partners who kind of turn a blind eye to this. So we have a balance of both now.”
AAMP students are paid $10 an hour during the 160-hour program over four weeks. Students are selected from a pool of applicants through several local networks including JobSource, the Anderson Impact Center, Alternatives, Dove Harbor and the Children’s Bureau.
The program has received positive feedback from area companies who have hired its graduates. Since the curriculum includes job shadowing, prospective employers have a better chance to get to know potential applicants and to clarify expectations on both sides.
“We’ve hovered around about 4 percent to 3 percent turnover a month. I want to get down to 1 percent, which I would consider to be world class,” said Tyrone Thomas, a plant manager with NTN Driveshaft, which has hired two AAMP graduates. “I know we have people in this community that can help me get there.
“I think a lot of people, they don’t know what they don’t know,” he added. “With this program now, even if they decide not to go into manufacturing, people have a better idea now, hey, this is manufacturing now in this millennium.”
