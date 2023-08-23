ANDERSON — An agricultural company plans to build a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center, investing $30 million in Anderson.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said property development company Scannel Properties has signed the agricultural company to a 15-year lease and is purchasing the property from Bill and Cindy Mort.
The company, which has not been publicly identified by officials, plans to create from 40 to 50 jobs with an hourly wage of more than $20 to work in the facility, which would include a climate controlled space of 100,000 square feet, according to Winkler.
The city of Anderson is offering a six-year 60% tax abatement for the project, which would have to be approved by city council. Scannel Properties would construct the warehouse facility on 30 acres near Layton Road and 67th Street.
The proposal is to have 28 loading docks on the west side of the building with parking for 25 semi-trailers. The facility would generate up to 125 semi-truck trips daily during busy months and about half that number during the down season.
All the necessary utilities are available in the area, according to Winkler.
The Anderson Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a preliminary plat request from Scannel Properties and the Morts for 56 acres for the new business at the northeast corner of Layton and 67th.
After commission member Jennifer Culp raised concerns, the developer agreed to construct sidewalks around the 30-acre development.
Ownership of the remaining 26 acres not used for the agricultural warehouse and distribution facility would remain with the Mort family.
The next step in the process for the new warehouse/distribution center would be approval of a final plat request.