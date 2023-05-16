ANDERSON — In a move that executives with both organizations say will expand networking opportunities and partnerships, the Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce is merging operations with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Discussions about a merger began in earnest last fall, and officials believe the partnership will add growth potential for a variety of businesses in northern Madison County.
“This merger will further unify our community and bring valuable resources to the Alexandria business community,” Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “We are excited by the potential here and for the future partnerships that are on the horizon.”
Business leaders in Alexandria said the move will bring untold benefits to the community.
“We are thrilled to provide substantially more exposure opportunities and support to our members,” said Marshall Farmer, board chair for the Alexandria Monroe Chamber of Commerce. “Clayton and his staff provide unparalleled service for their current membership and are pioneering what today’s Chamber looks like. I am excited to watch their team bring Alexandria opportunities that have never been afforded to them.”
Added Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad, “I think it will be a great partnership that will strongly benefit the local business community.”