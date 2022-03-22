ALEXANDRIA — Opening her own yoga studio and retail shop was not something that Kim Pruden imagined.
In September 2021, Pruden started teaching gentle yoga classes at Alexandria Community Center after moving back to the having been away for 24 years.
“I had a really good turnout, so everybody was like, “Oh you should do more classes,” so it made sense for me to find a space,” she said.
She did, and her business, Ouroboros Co. at Studio 218, officially opened Jan. 2; the grand opening will be Sunday.
Pruden offers various private sessions, including reiki (energy healing), spiritual guidance and tarot readings. She also offers yoga classes, and customers can book private yoga sessions.
In addition to her yoga and wellness sessions, Pruden also has a retail storefront. For now, she mainly sells crystals, tumbled stones, incense and books, though she is open to offering consignment space for local artists and makers.
Her training includes being a registered yoga teacher through Heartwood Yoga Institute in Bradenton, Florida, and learning about meditation techniques and the energy body and chakras through Yoga Alliance.
Pruden noted that her studio is open to people of any faith and tries to represent different faiths with her retail inventory. “Everything from crosses and angels to pentagrams and cauldrons."
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at noon Sunday. Pruden will have a raffle, with the funds raised going to Madison County 4-H. There also will be refreshments and activities throughout the event, which will end at 5 p.m.
Ouroboros Co. at Studio 218 is at 218 N. Harrison St. Retail hours are noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday and noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Her website, kp-wellness.com, has more information.