ALEXANDRIA — Local florists are spending a good part of the weekend creating and cataloging hundreds of arrangements for planned deliveries Monday in their own version of Black Friday.
Americans are expected to spend a record $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation. Higher prices from inflation and increased demand for flowers, chocolate and other staples of the day are driving much of that spending, analysts have said.
At Ousley’s Harvest Gardens on Saturday, employees were planning to work behind closed doors Sunday to assemble bouquets, tag them and prepare itineraries for the drivers who would make an estimated 60 to 80 deliveries during the day Monday.
“As of today we’re not accepting any more deliveries (for Monday),” said employee Kim Pruden. “It’s going to be all hands on deck. We’ll shut down the order system and just kind of see where we are. We’ll know where we are on Monday morning.”
Like retailers in several other sectors, florists have had to deal with supply chain issues, with their vendors citing rising wholesale costs related to logistics and transportation in raising their prices.
“Our suppliers were telling us that they couldn’t guarantee we could get a specific color or a specific flower, but as it happens, they seem to have come through very well,” said Pam Looper, a former owner of The Arrangement in Anderson who still works at the shop. “We’re pretty pleased with how it’s going.”
Pruden said that, as consumers and retailers prepare for their second pandemic-era Valentine’s Day, a certain understanding is emerging that every gift idea may not pan out exactly as it’s imagined.
“I don’t know how much (supply chain issues) are really affecting us this year,” she said. “I think after a couple of years now we’re all managing how we manage. We’re learning as we go, and we’ve got good suppliers that we work with.”
Looper and her co-workers planned to work into the evening Saturday as well as a full day Sunday to prepare their deliveries, which she estimated would climb to as many as 120 by Monday.
“On Monday most folks like to have their flowers delivered to their sweethearts at workplaces,” Looper said. “In order to make that happen, we have to try to get all those things prepared the night before. We’ll have three drivers on the road on Monday, hoping to accommodate all those time constraints that we’ll have.”
