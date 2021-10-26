ANDERSON — Plans for construction of two new hotels in Anderson moved forward with the hope of opening on in the next 18 months.
The Anderson Plan Commission voted unanimously Tuesday for an amended primary plat at the request of Amerilodge Group and New Born Logistics for property east of the existing Fairfield Inn.
Both hotels will be four stories tall, contain 92 rooms and have parking for 96 vehicles.
One hotel is expected to be a Tru by Hilton and the second an Avid by IHG hotels.
Steve Aldridge with Amerilodge Group said the Anderson location was selected because of the proximity to Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, the north side of Indianapolis and the potential for future economic development.
He said they hope to break ground by winter; construction normally takes 14 to 18 months to complete.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the development will need a special exception approved by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
Stires said the amended primary plat is creating three properties for commercial development, with the two hotels occupying 5.2 of the available 45.7 acres.
The Municipal Development staff recommended approval of the amended primary property for the development to be known as Scatterfield Commons.
Steve Servies with Servies Engineering & Surveying said the properties will drain to the north into a retention pond close to Interstate 69.
The properties were rezoned for business use in 1994, with Fairfield Inn constructed in 2019 and the 64th Street extension to the east of Scatterfield Road completed about 10 years ago — and dead-ends at the east end of Sherwood Forest subdivision.
The property was originally intended to be part of the baseball/softball training complex known as “The Farm” that was never developed.
Amerilodge Group is located in Michigan.
Amerilodge has several hotels in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
