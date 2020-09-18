ANDERSON — The federal government has spent an estimated $2.2 trillion to provide emergency financial assistance to people and businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
But instead of that money being pumped back into the economy, a recent study suggests that many people are choosing to shore up their own finances before engaging in any significant retail spending.
After beginning 2020 with more than $1 trillion in credit card debt, American consumers paid down approximately $60 billion of that debt in the first quarter of the year, according to WalletHub’s quarterly Credit Card Debt Study. They followed that up by paying down another $58 billion of debt in April, May and June, when many segments of the economy were shuttered by pandemic-related restrictions. Taken together, the back-to-back quarters represent record household austerity measures and a silver lining to the year’s dreary economic news, experts say.
“If you have a better balance sheet, you’re going to feel a lot better about going out and making major purchases,” said Philip Lavelle, a financial adviser at Lavelle Financial in Anderson. “Even if there’s a short-term negative impact (on the economy) because people are taking cash and putting it towards debt instead of spending it, I would think long term, that’s going to be much more positive than negative.”
Remarkably, the record reductions in credit card debt came during a time when the U.S. reported some of the highest unemployment numbers since the Great Depression. At its peak in April, the national unemployment rate was 14.7%, and in April and May, an estimated 40 million workers filed first-time unemployment claims, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, financial analysts with WalletHub pointed to the CARES Act legislation passed by Congress in late March, which included $260 billion in increased unemployment benefits, as a key factor in helping consumers mitigate their debt.
“It might seem counterintuitive that debt levels would decline when so many people are out of work,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “But that’s also when people become most frugal and when credit card issuers get stingier with approval decisions and credit limits.”
Some financial advisers say the pandemic has forced many consumers – especially those in lower income brackets – to rethink their attitudes toward taking on debt.
“I think that it has shed some light for people in realizing that maybe they have taken on a little bit too much debt,” said Brandon Lien, a senior home ownership counselor with PathStone Corp. who also volunteers as a financial coach with the United Way’s THRIVE network in Madison County. “As things have changed, people have to start prioritizing their debt. It can be difficult to break that cycle because if they have bad credit, that makes it more expensive to borrow debt because they have those high interest rates.”
The WalletHub study projects that with a gradually improving job market and continued low interest rates, consumer spending will tick upward throughout the rest of the year, allowing 2020 to end with a slight decline in credit card debt for the first time since the end of the Great Recession in 2009. However, like many other aspects of American life, the pandemic should prompt consumers to take that prediction with a grain of salt, analysts say.
“Consumers will gradually increase spending as they have more opportunities to spend and as the labor market improves,” said Abbey Omodunbi, a regional economist for PNC Bank. “The recovery is underway but it will be a protracted and uneven recovery and sufficient additional fiscal stimulus is needed to keep the recovery strong.”
