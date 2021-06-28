ANDERSON – The new Anderson Auto Mall recently became home to another dealership, this one belonging to one of the country’s largest moving companies.
In March, the auto mall reached an agreement to host a neighborhood U-Haul dealership. The doors opened at the end of that month, and the feedback has been positive.
“We’re getting great response from people coming into the location,” store manager Rami Fakhoury said. “We’re trying to revive this part of the city and do something that’s going to make the economy better in this area.”
The dealership offers essential services including truck rentals, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
U-Haul, with more than 17,000 dealers nationwide, stresses partnerships with independent dealers to create supplemental income which supports small businesses in the community. Fakhoury said the company’s instant name recognition can be an asset when it comes to revitalization efforts on Anderson’s north side.
“U-Haul is a great company when it comes to providing truck services. This alone can attract people to the area because it’s a big name.”
The Anderson Auto Mall and U-Haul dealerships occupy the former Heckaman Buick property in the 2700 block of Broadway. The property sat vacant for several years before the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception to reopen the 5.4-acre tract of land in early March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.