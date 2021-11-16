ANDERSON — Looking for an inexpensive way to install a pool in his backyard a few years ago, Joel Cookston hit upon an idea with the help of Google: Convert a giant used shipping container into an inground pool.
“Internationally, they’re using them for homes, for lodges,” Cookston said. “I didn’t want to put concrete in (for a pool) because after the kids are gone, what do you do with it? So I thought what if I could take a dumpster or shipping container and turn it into a pool?”
The answer to the latter question soon became his own business, Trek Pools. The work of Cookston, his business partner Jim Chaplin, and their staff will be spotlighted next spring on an episode of “This Old House,” the longtime home improvement series, on HGTV. In July producers spent a few weeks with Cookston and his staff shooting segments for the show, including a behind-the-scenes tour of the company’s Anderson factory and an on-site installation of a container pool at a newly remodeled house in Medina, Ohio.
“The exposure ‘This Old House’ brings us will certainly drive growth to our company and our community,” Cookston said. “We are excited to see our home time highlighted as the center of container pool production.”
He said the production process for a container pool normally takes three to four months, but his team built out the pool for the Ohio house in less than a month.
“There were a lot of late nights and crazy hours, but we delivered it to them,” Cookston said. “We filmed every inch of the pool, how it was functioning. It’ll be a nice informercial for us and what we do come spring.”
Having a production crew from a nationally syndicated show spend time in Anderson was a large feather in the city’s cap as well, according to Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“We had a great time watching the behind-the-scenes operations of the filming and we were lucky enough to have some conversations with the producers about all the positive things going on in Madison County,” Whitson said.
