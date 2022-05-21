ANDERSON — Unified Group Services’ appearance on the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s statewide “Best Places to Work” list is a product of “an extreme desire to have a very positive culture and atmosphere for employees to be appreciated,” according to president and CEO Rich Mousty.
The Anderson-based third-party administrator for self-insured group health plans was honored, along with 124 other companies in a total of four categories based on number of employees, at a dinner celebration in Indianapolis last week.
Honorees and rankings were determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys. The Workforce Research Group handled the selection process.
“Imagine springing out of bed every morning excited to get to work. The 125 companies on the 2022 list have created an environment where that is as close to the case as possible,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in a news release.
With 140 employees, Unified was one of 38 businesses recognized in the Medium Companies category. The honor, Mousty said, was especially gratifying as his firm and many others continue to make staffing and workflow adjustments in the wake of the pandemic, which upended operations for thousands of companies across the state.
“We dealt with (the pandemic) extremely delicately and with the cooperation of our great employees and with our human resource managers,” he said. “We really didn’t miss a beat and kept our customer service at the level it’s always been.”
Mousty pointed to several perks the company offers employees that he said maintain morale and keep employees motivated. The company’s offices on the south side of Anderson have private workout suites and plenty of sidewalks, and employees are given 30 minutes of paid time daily to get away from their desks, either to walk outside or work out. Surprise early quitting times – often on Fridays with nice weather – are also a favorite, Mousty said.
“It’s just a continued focus and attention, and being in tune with our employees and making this a place for them to grow in their career,” Mousty said. “We want to make sure they’re appreciated and acknowledged.”