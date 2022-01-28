ANDERSON — In some ways, Antonio and Tamekia Crumpton were more than ready in 2020 to launch their own business, Heart to Heart Transportation.
Antonio, an MBA student at Anderson University, had spent more than 20 years as a driver and warehouse worker. His wife, a certified nursing assistant, had a wealth of experience caring for patients with a variety of medical conditions.
“We wanted to do something to help out the residents of Madison County, and we kind of put those things together — a driver, CNA work — and that’s how we came up with non-emergency medical transportation,” Antonio said.
The business launched in February. Less than six weeks later, the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down large swaths of public life and flooding hospitals with patients, upending treatment plans and deferring scheduled surgeries for millions of people across the country — including hundreds in Madison County.
“Nothing really prepared us for (the pandemic), but nothing was going to stop us from doing the job,” Antonio said. “No matter what it was, we were going to do this business and we were going to do it to the best of our ability.”
The couple pressed ahead with their plans and began to build relationships with dialysis clinics, hospitals and medical professionals around the county. Starting with one wheelchair accessible van, they made their first run on July 4, 2020.
Their client list has grown quickly since then. The couple has purchased two additional vans and hired a full-time driver, allowing them to average between 30 and 40 runs a day.
“Some days it’s non-stop,” Tamekia said. “A lot of days, I probably don’t eat until dinner — and I don’t realize I haven’t eaten until mid-afternoon.”
Most of the Crumptons’ clients are elderly patients without easily accessible transportation who would rather not rely on public transit schedules and routes that may not sync with their appointments. Heart to Heart handles transportation for those with dialysis, dental appointments, rehab schedules and well visits. Tamekia Crumpton added that they shuttle some passengers to nearby pharmacies to fill prescriptions.
Theresa Newby, who lives in south Anderson, began booking Heart to Heart when she started dialysis treatments at U.S. Renal Care near Scatterfield Road. A Type 2 diabetic, she said the service is a good alternative to public transportation.
“I would have to take the Nifty Lift, and they charge you $2 each way,” Newby said. “They’ve been fantastic picking me up, bringing me here, picking me up, taking me back home.”
The Crumptons estimate that at least a half dozen of their clients have died of COVID over the past two years. They said the bonds they build with their passengers help lighten the gravity of some of their conditions, but those bonds also make it difficult to lose them.
“We really know firsthand how real this (pandemic) is,” Tamekia said. “A lot of people really don’t take it serious, but we know firsthand — a lot of our clients have passed away from this.”
“A lot of times we are the only communication between that person and the outside world,” Antonio added. “Sometimes, we only have five minutes to give them the best experience of their life right now. We just really, really work on that, and we really pride ourselves on making that ride enjoyable.”
With recent bone-chilling temperatures during the night, and with appointments as early as 7 a.m., Antonio has been rising before 4 a.m. to warm up the vans and prepare them for the day’s travel. Although their routes are concentrated mainly in Anderson, the Crumptons have clients in Elwood and Alexandria.
They would like to expand the service throughout the county, but Antonio estimates that he would have to hire at least 10 more employees to handle the workload. Additionally, customized, wheelchair accessible vans aren’t cheap. The Crumptons are looking for grants to apply for as well as exploring other potential funding channels in order to expand the service’s reach.
“We take a lot of pride in our work, and I would say we need probably at least that many to really service Madison County the way that it needs to be serviced,” Antonio said. “That is a goal that we’re trying to achieve.”
