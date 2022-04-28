ANDERSON — Just as her clients and potential clients have a great deal to learn about investments, Crystal Scaife knew she had a bit to learn about running a business.
She knew just where to turn and signed up for the Anderson/Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce’s Dr. Thomas J. Robinson Business Institute.
“I learned a lot of different ways to network I hadn’t thought of myself,” she said.
Scaife was one of 15 business institute participants honored Thursday at the Anderson/Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce’s 10th annual Business and Corporate Luncheon.
Attended by about 150 business and community leaders, the luncheon at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino also served as an opportunity to update those attending about the Black Chamber’s activities.
“We want to honor and recognize sponsors who help us deliver programs for entrepreneurs,” said Betty Williams, Black Chamber public relations chair.
Scaife had watched her daughter and daughter-in-law successfully navigate the challenges and triumphs of owning their own business.
Wanting to be her own boss and work from home, Scaife took a leap in February and, with her husband, became a Primerica representative.
“I just wanted to try it and see if there was something I could do with that, and I believe I can.”
Betsy Pearson, chair for the Dr. Thomas J. Robinson Business Institute, said the program’s namesake was a philanthropist and community activist with a special interest in Black business success.
“He believed if we built up our small businesses, we would also build a stronger community,” she said.
In his greetings near the start of the luncheon, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. acknowledged the many challenges local businesses have faced over the past couple of years and the uncertainty they face this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have been very successful to bring in new businesses, including minority businesses in that time.”