ANDERSON — Austin Taylor took a sip from a plastic cup handed to him by Colt Carpenter and paused for a second — but only a second — before explaining what brought him to Anderson on Tap.
“Beer drinking,” the Pendleton resident said with a smile. “We’ve been here a couple times before, and it’s always a good time. It gets better every year.”
As the city’s annual celebration of craft beers, wines and spirits continues to grow both in attendance and stature among craft brewing artisans throughout the state, it’s showcasing some of the features of the industry that attract large crowds to events like Saturday’s.
“We’re very collaborative, even though we’re all technically competitors against each other,” said Mitch Roelecke, head brewer at Switchyard Brewing Company in Bloomington. “We’re all very willing to help each other out — if someone’s short on supplies or running into an issue that someone else has maybe already tackled — it’s a very collaborative, very close-knit community.”
Roelecke said Switchyard recently began distributing a selection of its beverages at Meijer stores around the state, including locations in Anderson, Noblesville and Carmel, so signing up for Anderson on Tap made sense for them.
“We wanted to come out, introduce ourselves to the community and let everyone know that we’re in the stores in this area,” he said. “We’re looking to distribute more up here and get our name out there.”
Throughout the afternoon, beer and wine lovers milled around the square and along Meridian Street, sampling drinks from nearly 40 craft breweries, distilleries and wineries from around Indiana while listening to live music and checking out offerings from several local restaurants and artists.
Organizers said in addition to the beverage vendors, about 30 artists, sponsors and local businesses also set up tents in the area. There were also three stages featuring live music from Password Reset, an 80’s cover band, and the Dirty Tweeds, an Irish punk band. It was their biggest roster in the seven years of the event.
“The city is so accommodating and wonderful to work with. They wanted to create an event that the community and people outside the community look forward to every year,” said Justin Knepp, managing partner with Indiana on Tap. “They are investing in this event and giving us the resources to grow it every year.”
For local breweries, Anderson on Tap was also an opportunity to try out new recipes and get feedback from those who sample them in a continuous effort to diversify their menus.
“Beer festivals are always good for that,” said Carpenter, the head brewer at Pax Verum Brewing Company in Lapel.
Pax Verum was offering samples of a brew featuring espresso from Jackrabbit Coffee in Anderson, another example of collaboration in the local brewing community. Carpenter said those informal partnerships are important for local brew pubs to remain successful.
“We’re trying to make sure that the industry thrives, especially those of us who are smaller on the craft side,” Carpenter said. “Whether it’s, hey, I need a bag of hops or malts, or, oh, you have this yeast…can I get some? Those are things that just really help us grow.
“We may not have all the money to be the big giant guys in the industry,” he added, “but we try to make sure that we’re all doing what we can.”