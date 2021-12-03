ANDERSON — On his way to becoming a youth pastor, Chris Byers discovered another way of, in his words, “helping the world.”
While studying finance at Anderson University, Byers became fascinated with productivity. He found himself paying attention to things that could be done faster, with less waiting, and thinking about how many everyday goals could be accomplished more efficiently.
He had a job in IT services where he met Ade Olonoh, a fellow student who shared his interest in software that would improve productivity in a variety of office settings. The two founded their own software company, then sold it and went their separate ways for a few years before Olonoh created Formstack, a workplace productivity platform to help companies streamline their workflows by digitizing documents without coding. Byers, an Oklahoma City native, came on board as the company’s CEO in 2010.
“I was like, OK, I’ll run this for six months,” Byers said. “I’ve been there for 11½ years now.”
Formstack recently announced a $425 million growth investment by Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm, and PSG, a growth equity firm specializing in partnerships with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies. The deal is the largest single capital raise by an Indiana-based technology company in the state’s history, according to Indianapolis-based TechPoint, a nonprofit that supports the state’s tech industry.
“It has not sunk in,” Byers said. “I think what is pretty amazing is, we have thankfully been able to find some investors along the way who have really supported our story and believed in our business in a way that maybe some other didn’t over the years.”
Byers said the capital investment will let the company pursue more aggressive global growth strategies. He said currently, about 20% of the company’s estimated $40 million in annual revenue is internationally based.
“We want to build a great product that helps our customers day-to-day,” he said. “We want to figure out, how do we make sure our product is supporting a localized French platform or something in Germany or Japan? We want to make sure more and more customers know who we are and solve more problems along the way.”
Byers’ approach to problem-solving and increasing productivity was fine-tuned at AU, where deciding between pursuing vocational ministry or a career in the business world proved to be a daunting task. He remembers one professor distilling the issue for him in a helpful way.
“One of the things I’ve been pursuing since day one is, what is the will of God in my life?” Byers said. “He just really helped me understand, that’s never really going to be clear, so pursue the things that you think you need to pursue.”
Another of his professors, Terry Truitt, a former dean of AU’s Falls School of Business, said Byers’ ability to take the next logical step and do the next right thing has served him well.
“We always work toward trying to develop value within our students,” said Truitt, CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center. “At some point you hope, you expect, that they will then do the same thing with themselves — that they will increase their value and do the same for other people, and that’s exactly what Chris has done.”
Byers, who met his wife, Dana, at AU, said his experiences on campus helped show him that his faith need not be separate from his ambitions in the business world.
“One of those key things was understanding that we can serve God at the same time we go pursue business,” he said. “If we can keep the perspective at the end of the day that we’re serving people, that’s where some really amazing things can happen.”
