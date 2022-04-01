ANDERSON — Customers at Uranus Indiana were abuzz Friday morning, the first day of operation for the new Anderson business.
Stemming from its parent store, Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store in Missouri, Uranus Indiana offers customers a variety of sweets, novelties and more.
“We’re excited to pack everybody’s fudge here in Madison County,” said Louie Keen, who’s the “Mayor of Uranus.”
Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by all store employees shouting, “Welcome to Uranus!”
Jayleon and Ryan Hurd of Anderson were among the first customers to experience what Uranus Indiana has to offer.
Previously the couple would visit Good’s Candy Store. Now that Good’s is closed, they wanted to visit Uranus Indiana.
“We wanted to try their fudge, so (now) we have our taste of it,” Jayleon Hurd said, as the pair received free samples of the fudge.
Jayleon Hurd tried the blueberry cheesecake fudge, which reminded her of ice cream.
“I tried rocky road and it tastes really good (and) it just melts in your mouth,” Ryan Hurd said, noting that the fudge was buttery in consistency.
Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, customers were able to enjoy a book signing by David Kravetz, an author from Kentucky. Uranus Indiana sells Kravetz’s books in their shop as well.
Many employees of the Missouri store traveled to Indiana this week to help out with the store’s opening.
Sheila Laughlin, who has worked at the Uranus in Missouri since September 2020, was ecstatic to come help out with the new location.
“The entire Missouri crew was like ‘Pick me, I want to go help, too,’ ” she said.
Joining the old crew were new employees, including general manager Aimee Stambaugh and manager Troy Silvey.
Stambaugh, a former accountant, is looking forward to the humorous environment that Uranus Indiana offers.
“My husband’s a hilarious guy so I get to laugh every night (and) I thought if I can go to work every day and laugh and then go home every night and laugh, it makes for a good time,” she said.
Silvey, a lifelong Anderson resident, would visit Good’s when it was open. When he heard about Uranus Indiana taking over, he was excited.
“I’ve always been a chef so I was actually wanting to learn how to make candy and fudge,” he said.
However, Uranus Indiana was hiring for managers, so he decided to apply for the position.
Regardless of his position, Silvey is looking forward to the finished product later this summer.
Soon, Uranus Indiana will be adding more attractions for people to enjoy during their visit.
“The mini golf course, that’s going to be awesome. (Keen) plans to do a go-kart track called Skid Marks,” said Tiffany Baker, director of marketing for Uranus.
Additionally, Keen said that they will be adding an ice cream parlor in a separate building on the property.
Once the remainder of the projects are completed, Uranus Indiana will host a grand opening — hopefully, Keen said, by June.
Aside from a healthy number of puns and laughter that Uranus Indiana will bring, many are hopeful about the impact the new business will make on Anderson.
The Hurds have a 4-year-old daughter who they plan to bring to Uranus Indiana in the summer after the mini golf and go-kart attractions have been finished.
“I feel like it will be great for the community,” Ryan Hurd said.
Baker said that the best part throughout the whole process of bringing Uranus to Indiana was helping Anderson grow.
Uranus Indiana is located at 1423 W. 53rd St. in Anderson and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.