ANDERSON — The pandemic-induced labor shortage may be saving some businesses money by reducing their payrolls, but in other cases, there are hidden costs that have added up.
A recent Harris Poll survey found that 42% of U.S. companies reported employee turnover has increased this year, and the average overall cost for businesses in terms of productivity and recruiting was estimated at $26,511.
It’s a trend that many experts believe will continue well into 2022.
“We are in an employees’ market where the fear of losing a job or the stigma that was once a part of that has gone,” said John Culpepper, who owns an Express Employment Professionals staffing agency franchise in Covington, Georgia. “Employers are looking past short tenures because they need workers so badly. Companies are willing to take a chance that they will be the company an employee will stay at.”
Some small business owners in Madison County — especially those in service industries like food service and cosmetology — are seeing some of their highest turnover rates in years.
JB Shelton, the owner of Detour Salon and Style in Anderson, has maintained a roster of about 20 hairstylists and other specialists since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. But over the past year, she’s lost and hired about 10 people, amounting to half her staff.
Replacing departed employees isn’t simply a matter of hiring another person and putting them to work. There is a four-step interview process, background checks, and a training program that can last up to nine months — in addition to a new employee’s regular hourly pay. Shelton estimates that those extras can run up to $5,000 per employee.
“You’re not going to get it all back, no matter what,” she said. “That’s the cost of doing business. You’re going to lose money on employees.”
Ideas for mitigating those financial losses vary by industry, according to local business leaders. But a common thread, they agree, centers on healthy, trusting relationships between owners and workers.
“(People) want to work at a place with a purpose, and work at a place that has two-way communication, and work at a place that has some flexibility, work at a place where they’re appreciated,” said Terry Truitt, CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center. “Trying to address those things on the front end can certainly make a difference.”
Morgan Johns, who owns Rebellious Microblading, a spa and microblading studio in Elwood, runs her business with the help of a part-time office manager who has worked for her for seven years. She said when it comes to stability in staffing, she recognizes that her business is an outlier in the industry, but she noted that open channels of communication and being proactive in helping her employee has paid dividends.
“Just having that good communication with employees and saying, what can I do for you?” Johns said. “I think a lot of employers are forgetting that. You need to make sure that you take care of them.”
