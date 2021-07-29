ANDERSON — Following similar decisions by two other major health networks in Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ascension’s national health care organization made the announcement Tuesday. A request for comment from officials at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital was referred to a six-paragraph statement from the company.
“Tens of thousands of Ascension associates have already been vaccinated with the available vaccines, as have millions of people across the country and the world,” the statement reads in part. “But we must do more to overcome this pandemic as we provide safe environments for those we serve.”
Ascension St. Vincent, which has an estimated 14,700 employees in Indiana, joins Community Health Network and Indiana University Health in mandating coronavirus vaccines for its workers and physicians as well as those employed by its subsidiaries. The mandate also extends to volunteers and vendors entering the company’s hospitals.
Community Hospital Anderson has been operating under similar vaccine requirements since mid-June. About 60% of Community Health Network’s 16,000 employees have been vaccinated.
“The evidence is clearer every day that those who are vaccinated very rarely pass the virus to others,” Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network, said in a news release. “We have an obligation to the patients who put their health in our hands to create the safest environment possible.”
Ascension employees have until Nov. 12 to get fully vaccinated. The initiative will be implemented in a manner similar to the company’s annual influenza vaccination requirement. A process for requesting an exemption due to a medical condition or strongly held religious belief will be available, according to the statement.
“Together, we will put this pandemic behind us so that we can continue to focus on meeting the needs of those who come to us for care,” the statement concludes.
