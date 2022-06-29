MADISON COUNTY — Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent is closing two of its immediate care centers in Madison County and 11 overall by the end of the day Thursday.
According to a report from our newsgathering partner, WTHR, a spokesperson with Ascension St. Vincent said impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of its other sites.
In Madison County, the affected sites are: Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Anderson Primary Care and Pediatrics and Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine, and Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Elwood Primary Care and Walk-In Care and Occupational Health.
The other affected centers are:
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Frankfort Primary Care and Walk-In Care
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Brownsburg Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Crawfordsville Primary & Specialty Care and Walk-In Care
Peyton Manning Children's Fishers Pediatrics and Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care
Additional information, including the reason for the closures, has not been released.