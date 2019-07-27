ANDERSON — Aspire Indiana is among 26 health centers in the state that will benefit from a grant awarded to the Indiana Primary Healthcare Association to expand health information technology.
The award is part of a nearly $42 million package of grants being given to 49 groups of health centers nationwide by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s aimed at supporting and promoting data sharing to help streamline the process of patient care at facilities across the country.
“The IPHCA is an important and valuable network, and we are very glad to be a participating member,” said Christopher Lloyd, communications manager for Aspire Indiana. “Upgrading the technology that drives healthcare information and protecting the privacy of our patients are very important to Aspire Indiana Health.”
The HHS grants will allow health center controlled networks (HCCNs) to support more than 1,100 federally funded health centers in all 50 states. The networks bring health centers together to improve operational and clinical practices by making technology easier for providers and patients to use while increasing the security of patient information, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“Health centers play a crucial role in providing their communities with access to high quality, affordable care,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. “Investing in more advanced health IT will help put patients at the center and unleash the power of data, helping us get better value from the care delivered by health centers and delivering on President Trump’s vision for health care.”
Follow Andy Knight on Twitter @Andrew_J_Knight, or call 765-640-4809.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.