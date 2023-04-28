ANDERSON — Mary Jamerson prefers to think of the new season of life she’s entered not as retiring, but rewiring.
In late January, Jamerson stepped away from a career spanning more than four decades in the automotive retail industry by selling the Myers Autoworld dealerships on Scatterfield Road.
She was honored Thursday during a reception at Anderson Country Club that included a surprise announcement that she has been named a Sagamore of the Wabash, a prestigious award recognizing service to the state of Indiana.
“It humbles me to my core,” Jamerson said. “It’s not about me. It’s about ‘we.’ As I look around this room and as I look around at the organizations I’ve been involved in, I know I stand on the shoulders of a lot of giants, professionally and personally.
"It’s moving to me that we’re here because we’re somewhat kindred spirits, and we share a passion for our community. I genuinely feel that in everyone’s unique way, we’re all looking to be light-bringers for others.”
Jamerson has promoted a culture of community service that has elevated the roles of women and has led to new jobs and tens of thousands of dollars in donations and scholarships to area schools. In 2012, she was chosen as The Herald Bulletin's Community Person of the Year for her service to the community and leadership in business.
Jamerson has served on many local boards, including those for the Flagship Enterprise Center, the Corporation for Economic Development of Madison County, and Community Hospital Anderson. While serving on the latter board, Jamerson was part of a search committee that named Beth Tharp the hospital’s president and CEO in 2012.
“That’s a huge memory for me,” Tharp said at the Thursday celebration. “She’s been such a support and a mentor, and such a dear, dear friend.”
Tharp has since moved into a regional role as the president of hospital services for Community Health Network. Her continued ties to Anderson involve Jamerson and their friendship, which Tharp said was cemented when she won the Athena Award in 2016. The award rests on a shelf in her office.
“When I look at it, I don’t see me. I don’t see Athena. I see Mary Jamerson,” she said. “I see all the years mentoring and recognizing and lifting up the women in the community.”
Jamerson has been the driving force for the Athena Awards, which recognize the excellence of businesswomen in Madison County.
Jamerson was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash by former state Rep. Terri Austin and former state Sen. Tim Lanane. In her remarks, Austin said approval of Jamerson’s nomination was expedited with help from state Rep. Bob Cherry.
“Mary has been a ground-breaker in so many areas,” Austin said. “She’s one of those community people who’s always trying to help Anderson … be the best it can be, but at the same time its biggest supporter and cheerleader. She understands that you don’t make a community more attractive by criticizing it all the time.”
Tharp also reminded the dozens of local business and government leaders in attendance that Jamerson hasn’t been afraid to ask tough questions and hold her peers accountable when it comes to their work on projects for the betterment of the community.
“She can ask the wicked questions, and she can keep you on track,” Tharp said. “But she does it such a loving, mentoring way, and her entire reason for doing it is for the good of this community.”