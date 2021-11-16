ANDERSON — Madison County is in the midst of an economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Anderson University finance faculty member.
The Anderson Rotary Club hosted the annual Business Outlook presented by Indiana and Anderson universities Tuesday at Anderson Country Club.
Lonnie Leeper with AU said Madison County is taking the right steps to recover from the pandemic.
He said unemployment in the county has declined from 7.9% in 2020 to 4.2% this year.
“The improvement is not as swift as at the state level,” Leeper said of the local economy.
He said there has been a decline in the number of jobs, but there has been growth in agricultural, retail, transportation and warehousing areas locally.
Leeper said the median sales price of a house has increased to $155,000, which is up 14.8% since 2020, and the number of homes listed for sale is up 26.9% in the same period.
“We will continue the recovery but at a slower pace.
“Unemployment will decline to about 3.7%, as in the past, and there will be a cooling in the housing market,” Leeper said.
He said inflation and supply chain problems will continue to affect the local economy.
“The high food and energy costs will have an impact on the higher wages being paid locally,” Leeper cautioned.
He cited as positives in Madison County the continued diversification of the local economy, the two new hotels planned in Anderson, the announced expansion of Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and the relocating of companies to the county.
“Improvements to parks and the infrastructure will add to the quality of life locally and help attract new industries.”
Mark Frohlich, an operations management faculty member at IU, said he was pessimistic about Indiana’s economic growth in 2022, estimating it at 3.1% for the first quarter of the year and declining the second half of the year.
He said Indiana’s service sector is expected to grow by 2.6% but only 0.5% in manufacturing.
“We’re seeing the conventions coming back to Central Indiana,” Frohlich said. “But the interruptions in the supply chain (are) impacting manufacturing.”
He said it’s currently taking 16.9 days to unload cargo ships in the nation’s West Coast ports.
Frohlich said Indiana is facing a labor shortage and that 60,000 Hoosiers have left the wor.kforce.
“We don’t really know how many people have left the workforce or if they will return.”
Frohlich said because of the labor shortage, companies are moving to automation and the state is providing funding to small companies to automate.
“I’m not predicting gloom and doom,” he said. “2022 is a year we have to get through.”
Kyle Anderson, an IU business economics faculty member, said that before 2020 the national economy was growing at a slow rate.
“Overall, the country is in good shape,” he said. “I’m optimistic. We’re in recovery mode, and the economy slowed in the third quarter because of supply chain issues.”
Anderson said people have money to spend and there is a pent-up demand for consumer goods.
“People have 50% more money in their checking accounts than two years ago,” he said. “There was (less) spending, and the government stimulus checks helped.
“Consumer spending is up 4% and is expected to be at 3% in the first half of 2022,” Anderson said.
He said the national unemployment rate is at 4.6% and will continue to decline as hiring continues next year.
Anderson also noted the decline in the national workforce of an estimated 3 million people through accelerated retirement, but the biggest decline is people in their prime working age.
“Will they return to the work force?” he asked. “One issue is child care and is one parent now staying home instead of working.”
Anderson said if the inflation rate continues at over 6%, it will result in an increase in interest rates.
“There are bright spots,” he said of the national economy.
