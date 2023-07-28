ANDERSON — In 2019, Jean Poole was working as an insurance agent when she attended the Annual Governor’s Reception, which featured the presentation of several awards to African Americans making a difference in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.
“I positioned myself under the big screen and took a picture as though I really was an invited guest,” Poole recalled. “Just being a part of an ecosystem like that is something I wanted to do, and I really wanted to be able to make a difference and get involved.”
Four years later, Poole was back at the reception — this time as an award winner.
Poole, the founder of E Cubed Performance, was honored earlier this month with the Achievement in Business and Entrepreneurship Award, given by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission to an entrepreneur who “has excelled in the industry and uses their accomplishments to give back to the community,” according to ICRC’s website.
E Cubed, launched in 2019 as a financial consulting firm, has seen its client list grow to include local and national businesses in several industries. Among them are the Anderson Housing Authority, NTN Driveshaft, Burger King and Habitat for Humanity.
“Jean works diligently to provide services and information to not only Anderson residents but all over the state of Indiana,” said Betty Williams, a board trustee with the Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce. “Her recognition is warranted for this award.”
Poole’s desire to provide those beginning their entrepreneurial journeys with marketing tools, financial advice, leadership coaching and other tools that couldn’t be brought to bear in the insurance industry led her to quit the business and strike out on her own.
“I basically left the business because I wasn’t able to help people in a way that I wanted,” she said. “I wanted to move to a place where I could work with the kind of customers that I wanted to work with, who were interested in having me work with them. I wanted to be able to make a difference.”
Poole believes that many of those customers live and do business in Madison County. She said she believes the three guiding principles of her business — empower, elevate and encourage — can contribute positively to the area’s overall business environment.
“It’s my desire to show Anderson business owners how to build our business ecosystem to build a stronger economy,” she said. “When the tide of a better economy comes back, everybody in the water gets a lift.”
The award also brings welcome attention to Anderson, spotlighting it as a place where entrepreneurs can gain support for their ideas, according to local business leaders.
“It speaks well of (Poole), but it also serves as a strong representation of the type of individuals — the hard work and entrepreneurship that we have here in Anderson, Indiana,” said Terry Truitt, president and CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Poole said the award affirms her decision to pursue her passion by starting her own business, which has opened doors she previously couldn’t imagine.
“I don’t want all the stress of a large corporation and doing something that I don’t enjoy,” she said. “I am only going to do the kind of work that I enjoy. I am definitely where I want to be, doing what I want to do.”