ANDERSON — The Flagship Enterprise Center’s nonprofit lending arm is getting a new leader.
Bankable announced this week that Adam Hoeksema is stepping away from his full-time role as executive director to pursue his own entrepreneurial projects. Jennifer Hall, the organization’s director of marketing and new initiatives, has been promoted to fill Hoeksema’s position.
“We have been fortunate to have such strong leadership from Adam and to have strong promise for the future with Jennifer’s leadership,” said Terry Truitt, CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center and Bankable.
Hoeksema joined the Flagship Enterprise Center in 2010 to help launch Bankable as a certified Small Business Association microlender and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Since then, the nonprofit has grown from an initial loan pool of $100,000 to fund more than $50 million in loans to small businesses in Madison County and throughout the state.
With pandemic restrictions gradually loosening and the capital needs of many businesses stabilizing, Hoeksema said the time seems right to focus more of his attention on other opportunities. He will remain with Bankable in a part-time role as a strategic business advisor, according to a news release.
Hall, a native of Martinsville, has extensive experience in nonprofit management, commercial lending, fundraising and financial advising — all of which will be emphasized in her new role, Truitt said. She previously served as executive director of a lending and investment foundation that carried a portfolio of nearly $5 million in loans and partnered with other lenders to diversify loan risks.
“From the beginning Adam has enhanced our partnership with the City of Anderson and Anderson University by leading our team to provide unprecedented access to capital for the greater Anderson community and throughout Indiana,” Truitt said. “We are proud of what has been accomplished so far and we are excited about what comes next under Jennifer’s leadership.”
