ANDERSON — A portion of $1.25 billion in COVID-19 relief funding from the U.S. Treasury Department will find its way to low-income and Black business owners in a region including Madison County as part of a program announced this week by the Biden administration.
The funds will be distributed to 863 community development financial institutions (CDFIs) nationwide, including one belonging to Anderson-based Bankable, the Flagship Enterprise Center’s nonprofit lending arm.
Bankable’s CDFI entity will receive $638,000 to help support loans to low-income and Black-owned businesses in Madison, Hamilton, Delaware and Marion counties, according to Adam Hoeksema, executive director at Bankable.
“You have to kind of apply for a target market when you apply to be certified,” Hoeksema said. “Specifically, our target market is low-income business owners and African American business owners. Nearly all of that $638,000 is to be used within our target market to make loans.”
CDFIs invest federal money and private capital to provide loans to small businesses that may have been turned down for loans from major banks. Studies have shown that the issue largely affects business owners of color.
In remarks announcing the program this week, Vice President Kamala Harris said that small businesses are a key focus of the administration’s effort to “re-imagine our economy.”
“Traditional banks have not always seen or understood the vision of women, small business owners, small business owners of color, small business owners who serve low-income communities,” Harris said.
Hoeksema said the infusion of capital will embolden Bankable’s CDFI to be more speculative when considering loan applications from entrepreneurs who otherwise might encounter difficulty in securing the funds they need.
“This program will help us to say yes more often,” he said. “The grant funding will get us over the step where somebody’s credit score is lower than what we might ideally like to see, because through the federal funding, we can take some additional risk.”
