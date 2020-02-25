Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.