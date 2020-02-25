ANDERSON — Work on the construction of new rail spurs to the SER North America plant is expected to be completed by June.
SER North America is a subsidiary of Italian-based Sirmax that is building a specialized plastics recycling plant on the former Guide Lamp property along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday set a March 24 bid date for the new rail spur and for earthwork and drainage work for the project.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the city was designing the rail spur and it was easier to bid the two projects separately. He said CSX railroad has already approved the project.
As proposed, a rail spur of 833 feet will be extended from the main spur to the Sirmax plant to the SER North America facility.
Leser said two additional spurs, to be used for storage of rail cars, will be 765 feet and 756 feet.
He said the work has to be completed on the spur to the SER North America facility by June.
SER is investing $17.6 million in the 130,000-square-foot facility. The facility is expected to employ 38 people with an annual payroll of $1.3 million.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $1.5 million in tax increment financing revenue for the construction of the plant.
The Redevelopment Commission has voted to provide $650,000 for the new rail spurs.
When Sirmax opened in Anderson, the Redevelopment Commission and the state of Indiana both provided $600,000 for the construction of the rail spur to the facility.
