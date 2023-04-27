ANDERSON — Building a business from scratch can be “a scary process,” according to a local entrepreneur. But the community has plentiful resources to help Black-owned enterprises turn vision into successful reality.
Treva Bostic shared that message attendees of an Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
“I want others to visualize having their own storefront,” Bostic said. “I’m thankful to the Anderson community for believing in me and for patronizing my business.”
Bostic opened Cultured Urban Winery — a restaurant and wine bar offering featured chefs, cooking classes, a selection of nonalcoholic beverages and weekly specials on food and wine — in May 2022.
Located in the former Cabbage Rose Eatery & Gift Shop on Meridian Street, the restaurant has become a popular after-hours destination before and after concerts at the Paramount Theatre and during the city’s monthly First Friday events.
Black Chamber officials pointed to Bostic’s experience as an example of what’s possible when motivated entrepreneurs are matched with the right resources, including training and access to capital.
“The vision is one thing, the drive is another, but the biggest thing you must have is the opportunity,” said Fred Reese, membership committee chairman of the Black Chamber.
“Opportunity comes when you’re connected with those that have the experiences they can share to keep you out of those crevices that cause you to fail. We have to grow those opportunities.”
Reese and others acknowledged that sporadic setbacks in economic development efforts — especially on the city’s west side — have been challenging for prospective business owners, but added that the community is taking steps to meet those concerns.
“There are a lot of service industries and small businesses that need locations, and that’s being addressed with some of the small business incubator space that’s available, as well as access to capital,” said Jan Mansfield-Davis, vice president at Key Bank. “We have some great partners here in the community that are doing just that.”