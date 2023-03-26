ANDERSON — Sometimes, comparing notes with fellow entrepreneurs navigating similar challenges in a volatile business environment can make a big difference.
That sentiment was shared by many attending the Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership breakfast Saturday morning at Zion Baptist Church.
About 70 small business owners and city leaders gathered to hear success stories, exchange ideas and plan for future networking opportunities.
Several of them acknowledged that the past year, with stubbornly high inflation and persistent fears of a recession, has been challenging. But they also noted that federal, state and local measures taken to pump money into the economy have helped.
“Quite frankly, if you are a Black-owned business, it is a great time because there is a lot of support out there,” said Jean Poole, founder and CEO of E-Cubed Performance, a local financial consulting firm.
Poole said that a variety of small business grants and loans are available, noting specifically that a portion of Anderson’s share of American Rescue Plan money could help local businesses start or expand services in several industries.
“It’s tough, but people are still thriving,” she said. “It’s still possible to continue to do well.”
As the Black Chamber continues to recruit members, officials said one of the goals is to incubate ideas for starting and growing businesses by simply allowing people to share their stories.
“If you are in business for yourself, you work twice as hard as when you’re working for someone else,” said Betsy Pearson, owner of A-Town Event Productions and a Black Chamber board member.
“It is the truth. You don’t have days off, you don’t have vacations, and even when you are off or on vacation, you’re always thinking about, OK, what is my next step? How can I grow my business?
"The Black Chamber just wants to be a mentor of sorts to help individuals along the way and provide resources.”
Pearson said those connected with the Black Chamber — and in the broader business community — likely have more in common than they realize.
“There’s a lot of people who have some of the same worries and concerns,” she noted. “Some of them are trying to do the exact same thing, and when you get out there and talk to other people at venues such as this, you start to realize you’re not by yourself in those concerns and worries.”