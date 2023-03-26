Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Indiana... White River from Centerton down to Hazleton. .Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. These smaller tributaries will drop back below flood within the next few days. Water continues to rise in many locations on main stem rivers, however, and crests in some areas, particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Anderson. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters inundate Edgewater Park. Water approaches Grand Avenue east of Broadway Street Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM EDT Saturday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.9 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&