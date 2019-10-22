ANDERSON — The city’s progress in becoming a more welcoming place for entrepreneurs to dream and do business crosses racial lines, speakers and award winners said at the Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Gala.
The chamber, a nonprofit organization that supports the black business community in Madison County, held its annual awards banquet Sunday at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. In its 13th year, the event drew about 250 business people, as well as dignitaries from the city of Anderson.
“We were elated with the turnout,” said Betty Williams, the public relations director for the organization. “We are so blessed to have the opportunity to honor those in our community who are servant leaders and organizations that serve and do so much for our community.”
In addition to recognizing several business owners and organizations for their contributions, Black Chamber officials said the banquet was meant to celebrate diversity and give members an opportunity to reflect on the strides that have been made in the 12 years since the first banquet was held in 2007.
“Compared to where we’ve come from — from 2006 up to now — it’s just been remarkable, said the Rev. M.L. Hunt, board chair. “I would never have believed we would have come this far in this bit of time.”
Nine awards were given for excellence in community service, religious affairs, business image and other areas. All nine winners, according to mistress of ceremonies Jan Mansfield, have something in common.
“They’re entrepreneurs, and they’re people that truly seek to give back and make a difference in this community,” said Mansfield, who serves as an assistant vice president at KeyBank. “That’s the common thread that runs among all of them.”
The speakers also urged attendees to look forward and actively seek opportunities to better themselves and those around them — which would continue to pay dividends in the community.
“Our motto or concept is to move a community from poverty to prosperity,” Hunt said. “That takes time, it takes planning, it takes dedication. But today we’re honoring businesses and civic leaders for what they’ve done in the city of Anderson. And that goes across racial lines.”
