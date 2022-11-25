ANDERSON —Some see Black Friday as a day when consumers die for bargains — sometimes literally.
Others see the day after Thanksgiving as a time for togetherness.
Four ladies who dubbed themselves “The Christmas Crew” said Black Friday shopping has been a tradition of theirs for around 15 years.
Only those ages 16 and older get to join the Christmas Crew. They said younger folks don’t know how to stay on task.
For the quartet, Black Friday is all about spending time with one another while making memories and maybe scoring some deals.
“The sales aren’t always worth it,” said Brea Powell, who acted as the group’s spokesperson. “It’s about just being able to walk around, show each other things and just be together.”
Others see Black Friday as a dying tradition.
Teya Kocinski, who’s been Black Friday shopping since she was in her teens, said it’s becoming a thing of the past.
Her family’s typical itinerary starts at Menards. Last year, her husband camped out while the others went to the casino. She said her husband passed the time by playing cards with folks he’d met while camping out.
“They played cards, had a little heater, he found some strangers,” Kocinski said. “Usually, we’re waiting in line though, every Black Friday.”
Kocinski and her son, Kameron, both had boxes of hangers, which she said had nothing to do with Black Friday.
Black Friday ends Saturday, but the search for bargains is certain to continue. Local small businesses could use the patronage for Small Business Saturday, including Seasons of the Heart Gift Shoppe on 67th Street.
Seasons of the Heart offered Black Friday specials for the first time ever this year. Gloria Dunaway-Harlett, the store’s owner, said she never really got into the Black Friday spirit, even when her children were young.
Harlett said Black Friday deals will continue Saturday, with items like mugs, candles and other collectibles on sale.
Those purchasing gifts could have them expertly wrapped by the store’s staff.
Items not purchased from them, Harlett said, will be wrapped at minimal cost. Proceeds from wrapping, she said, will go to Ronald McDonald House in honor of the late Larry “The Can Man” VanNess.