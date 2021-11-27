ANDERSON — Black Friday looked different at several local retailers this year.
At several area department stores, there were crowds of people clustered around displays. But overall, crowds were not as large as expected.
Leading up to Black Friday, stores like Walmart had been running week-long Black Friday promotions both in stores and online.
Last year, Walmart started its “Deals for Days” events, which continued this year. Customers had three opportunities to shop Walmart’s Black Friday deals early.
Other stores, including Kohl’s and J.C. Penney & Co., also offered pre-Black Friday deals throughout the month of November.
Co-workers Meghan Grim and Shelly Lower had been out shopping at different department stores in Anderson and the surrounding areas since 6:30 a.m. The pair sported matching T-shirts that read “Mistletoe and Mimosas.” Grim also wore an elf hat that read “Angry Elf.”
“Honestly, we’ve never done it before so we took a stab at it,” Grim said.
Lower, who participated in pre-Black Friday sales as well, said she has mainly been shopping for Christmas and trying to catch a good deal.
“I think that all the pre-Black Friday stuff that the department stores and retail started has really played a part in that. I think that’s part of the reason why there’s not crowds,” Lower said.
Grim mentioned that the pair didn’t have to wait any longer than five minutes in line to check out.
“It was busy, but it wasn’t, like, off-the-charts busy,” Grim said.
Aside from shopping department store deals in Anderson, the pair traveled to Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville.
“I expected lines, like on the interstate and more traffic, but we got right in. There wasn’t hardly anybody when we first got in there,” Lower said. “It’s picked up since it’s gotten later but it’s still not as busy as what I thought it would be.”
In addition to small crowds, stores had average deals compared to deals in the past, the pair said.
“I also don’t think that there’s those stellar deals where it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, I have to have it,’ ” Lower said.
According to Grim, Old Navy had $5 pajama bottoms and tops.
“For me, I bought family pajamas, and that was like my biggest score,” Grim said.
Though Black Friday deals will be ending over the weekend, retailers will have online deals for Cyber Monday.
Grim said she plans on continuing her holiday shopping online by participating in Cyber Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.