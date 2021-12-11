ANDERSON — When Tamara Young moved back home from Atlanta to help care for her ailing mother, she knew she wanted to continue making connections in the business community.
“Black businesses seem to be viable here,” she said. “It’s just a matter of, where are they?”
She found some answers at the Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event, held in the gymnasium of Anderson Zion Baptist Church, brought together more than a dozen vendors and allowed entrepreneurs like Young to network with small business owners and exchange ideas and express support for one another.
The breakfast was organized with two main objectives in mind, according to Black Chamber officials.
“One, staying engaged with our membership, and then two, also actively recruiting young entrepreneurs,” said Betsy Pearson, who chairs the Chamber’s Business Alliance Committee. “That’s going to be the lifeblood of the organization as well as the community.”
Pearson said that the advancement of technology to further productivity and speed product development is an issue that all businesses must understand and take advantage of in order to encourage members of the next generation to invest in their communities.
“I’m older, so I have to wrap my head around this whole electronic age, Zoom meetings, pop-up events, things of that nature,” she said. “That’s not something that came from my generation, but it is something that we are going to have to learn to embrace so that we can move forward. We can’t allow our community to die with us. It’s got to keep going, and in order to do that we’ve got to bring some new blood and that means younger people.”
Young, who is self-employed, said she is taking classes at Ivy Tech and hoping to return to her previous field of work in which she helped minority-owned small businesses secure funding through loans, grants and other opportunities. She said she’s hopeful that some money in the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains funding to help small businesses compete in the e-commerce marketplace, will find its way to Madison County.
“There’s some money that’s on the table, and I would love for us to really get a part of that, because it’s needed on the west side,” she said.
Saturday’s breakfast was also a platform for Pearson to let business owners know about some workshop opportunities the Black Chamber is planning in the new year. So far, she said, at least five in-person workshops – and a monthly series of webinars – are being planned.
“We plan to become more engaged by making our membership more aware of what’s going on in the community as it relates to businesses,” she said. The workshops, she added, will be based on “how to grow your business, how to sustain your business, how to get your business started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.